Sierra Vista man arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KVOA) - A Sierra Vista man accused of sexual exploitation is now behind bars.

Joshua Rasmussen, 37, was arrested Friday for five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Police say the investigation into the 37-year-old was launched in December prompted by information received from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children.

Officials say a social media account associated with Rasmussen was used to transfer illicit child images to other social media users.

On Friday, agents served a warrant on a residence located in the 500 block of Graham Place. Sierra Vista Police Department says evidence related to the investigation was recovered, as well as, illicit drugs and drug paraphernalia.

The suspect was booked into the Cochise County Jail.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call 520-452-7500.