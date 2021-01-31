Apply now! $2 million available from state restaurant assistance program

TUCSON - More assistance is being allocated for restaurants as the governor's office has provided another $2 million dollars for outdoor dining improvements.

Governor Doug Ducey's Safest Outside Restaurant Assistance Program has been increased and these new funds will allow restaurants to apply for an additional $10,000 to extend their outdoor dining options.

This money can be used to extend current outdoor seating options. That includes buying furniture, barriers, heaters, patio covers and more.

Chuy's Mesquite Broiler on Kolb and 22nd street says they would take full advantage of it.

"There are a few improvements we could make to our existing (patio) to make things more accommodating for our customers. There are a few add-ons we can do, so I could definitely utilize the funds and make good use of it," said Brian Latta, Owner of Chuy's.

Nearly 300 restaurants have already applied since December and 114 of them have received $1 million of the initial investment in the program.

Although $10,000 won't solve all of their problems, it is a step in the right direction.

"It's nice that they're recognizing that our industry has been hit the hardest of all of them. It's not nearly enough, we're gonna need a lot more but we see glimmers of hope," said David Slutes, Entertainment Director at hotel Congress.

More space, equals more customers, which translates to more revenue for these businesses that sorely need it.

"It's a win-win, if we get this program and it's reached out to enough restaurants then we can help revitalize and save some of us who are at the risk of going under." said Latta.

The deadline for businesses to apply this time around is March 5th and it is a first come first served basis.

To apply click here.