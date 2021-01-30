Summerhaven businesses say snow brings economic relief

SUMMERHAVEN, Ariz. (KVOA) - After months of hardship Mount Lemmon businesses saw some relief from this heavy snow fall.

People made their way up the mountain, whether it's to go skiing or have a family-friendly snowball fight. Regardless, businesses say they're excited to see some happy customers.

The snow is sticking in Summerhaven, so people are sledding and smiling on the mountain. People are also spending their money.

Leanne Mack, General Manager of the General Store, said while they are seeing customers it is not as many as she hoped.

"We get lots of visitors up their ready to ski and snow board," Mack said. "We are still waiting for more people to show up, and it does limit the crowd when you have to have chains or four wheel drive, hoping that gets clear so we can get all of our visitors on here."

At the base of Mount Lemmon, hundreds of cars lined up for a chance to check out the winter wonderland. Some told News 4 Tucson they waited for over an hour.

Jennifer Zimmerman wears a lot of hats in her community, including being a small business owner. She said the last few months have been anything but easy. The bighorn fire and COVID-19 pandemic did a number on the town, but this snow brings home.



"Snow bring a lot of people and we are relying on it," Zimmerman said.

With every box of fudge sold or sled rented, Mack said they're appreciative of the constant support.

"With COVID-19 and the fire last year, this is just great to have snow and more visitors to come up," Mack said.

As more snow is predicted to fall in the coming days, the staples of Summerhaven are hoping for success and a smooth sail ahead.