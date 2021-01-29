Vaccine center at Kino Stadium to close early Friday due to weather

TUCSON (KVOA) - The COVID-19 Vaccine Center at Kino Stadium will close early Friday afternoon due to weather. The Kino site is advising those scheduled with later appointments to come in early.

The site has also changed its opening hour of operation. The site will now open at 9 a.m. beginning Monday. In a news release, Pima County is changing the time "to better accommodate community needs".

We are told the site closed at 1pm today https://t.co/LnBNXWL4t2 — Mac Colson (@MacColsonTV) January 29, 2021

Banner – University Medicine operates two sites for Pima County.

Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium, 2500 E. Ajo Way, will open at 9 a.m. beginning Feb. 1.

Due to the expected inclement weather, patients with later appointments scheduled on Friday are asked to come in early before an expected storm later that afternoon.

Banner - University Medical Center North, 3838 N. Campbell Ave., hours will remain the same.

Patients who are scheduled to receive their vaccines Friday afternoon and do not make it in before the storm will be rescheduled at the North vaccination site that same day or their earliest convenience at the Kino site, according to Pima County.

Patients who had been scheduled to receive their first vaccines during the 8-9 a.m. window at the Kino site, will be rescheduled the same day or at their earliest convenience beginning Monday, Feb. 1, at the Kino site. Patients who were scheduled during the 8-9 a.m. hour for their second dose will be rescheduled within the recommended vaccine window for their second dose, at their convenience at the Kino site.

For more information, visit www.pima.gov/covid19vaccine.