Tucson Police Department to curb street racing

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Police Department is cracking down on street racing.

After two News 4 Tucson investigations, the Chief of Police held a news conference at the Department's Eastside Division Thursday morning.

Chief Chris Magnus made it clear the department will spare no expense at stopping this loud and dangerous behavior.

Whether it's rescheduling officers or overtime, he says it's worth saving lives.

Magnus said they are seeing street racing citywide. All divisions will be involved in this crackdown. They will be using air support, coordinating with impacted businesses to make it hard for racers to gather.

The Chief says the goal is to make it as expensive as possible for the street racers.

He says they plan on working with the district attorney to prosecute violators to the full extent of the law.

"Look the bottom line is this far too many people are dying on our streets they are getting injured and we have a community that is fed up with this behavior," Magnus said. "They are exhausted by the noise they are frustrated by the unsafe driving and expect us to deal with it."

News 4 Tucson has heard from several people who say street racing has been unrelenting and an issue for years. Many said their repeated calls to the police seem to have gone nowhere.

N4T's Chorus Nylander asked the Chief what issues they have faced, he agreed that it is hard to enforce with limited resources and hopes this increased focus will make a difference.

He says it's gotten worse during the pandemic. He says shutdowns have kept many people off the road making it more enticing for street racers.

They are urging people to report street racing to 88-CRIME or 911, if you believe it's urgent.