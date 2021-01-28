Ski Valley gearing up to open Friday despite rain, snow in forecast

TUCSON (KVOA) - Dust off your snowboard, Mount Lemmon Ski Valley is gearing up to open its doors Friday.

Heads up though, Meteorologist Shea Sorenson says Tucson is not done with the rain and snow yet.

"Snow is perfect," Mt. Lemmon Ski Valley said in a Facebook post shared Thursday. However, they did ask the community to check the road conditions before heading up to the recreational ski area.

We will be open tomorrow Friday January 29th!! Snow is perfect. Be sure to call Pima county road conditions 520-547-7510. See you on the slopes!! ⛷ 🏂 Posted by Mt. Lemmon Ski Valley on Thursday, January 28, 2021

At this time, the road to Mount Lemmon is closed except for residents and Mount Lemmon employees. To check road conditions, call Pima County's hotline at 520-547-7510.

In addition, Ski Valley says they have implemented COVID-19 safety guidelines. Face coverings are required and they have reduced capacities and daily lift ticket sales. For more information, visit www.skithelemmon.com/covid-practices.

Ski Valley is located at 10300 Ski Run Rd in Mt. Lemmon. For more information call 520.576.1400 or visit www.skithelemmon.com.