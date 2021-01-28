One year since COVID-19 confirmed in Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) - One year ago the story began. Some call it the one year anniversary of the first COVID-19 case in Arizona. It is not a celebration, but rather a reflection of how this deadly virus impacted our state.

The first case of COVID-19 in Arizona was announced one year ago Tuesday. Since then, Arizona has seen 743,232 known cases of the virus and 12,819 total deaths.

In Pima County, 99,441 residents have tested positive and we lost 1,706 lives to the virus.

Arizona Public Health Association Executive Director, Will Humble wrote a blog, sharing "a year in review."

It starts with the initial stay at home order.

"Which was a success story. To how we left that stay at home order which was pretty unsuccessful because of the lack of enforcement after that stay at home order," said Humble.

And the transition to online learning, Tucson Pediatrician Dr. Rajiv Modak said the pandemic has done harm to our students.

"By having kids at home, by not being able to be free to see their friends to be out to be interacting, we did see a lot more anxiety and depression among kids of all ages."

Humble said the story turned dark in the month of June and blames Governor Doug Ducey.

"And we waited and waited and waited and he still would not put in face-covering ordinances and still did not have any mitigation."

Humble added, the number of COVID-19 cases were off the charts.

"Then it became this emergency at the very end of June where we were having the hospital crisis. We were the national hotspot."

Then bars, nightclubs and restaurants were closed.

"Everything turned around in about six weeks. It was a real success story."

But during the holidays, Humble said that is when Arizona took a toll for the worst.

"It became the moment of truth in November where all the modeling showed we were going exponential."

Which is exactly what happened as thousands of cases were confirmed in Arizona, everyday.

Now, the next chapter of the story is the COVID-19 vaccine. Health experts suggests to check in with those 75 and up to make sure they know how to sign up to get the vaccine.