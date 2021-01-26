Tucson Police searching for missing vulnerable adult

TUCSON (KVOA) - Police seek the public's help in locating a missing vulnerable adult.

Angel King, 19, was last seen around 10 p.m. on Monday near Eastland Street and Swan Road.

The 19-year-old was seen leaving her residence on foot, police say. She occasionally uses a walker.

King was last seen wearing a purple hoodie, black pants, and dark shoes. She is six-feet tall and weighs 145 lbs., thin build, with brown eyes and black hair.

She is non-verbal. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.