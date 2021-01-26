Cochise County covered in fresh powder with icy conditions

COCHISE COUNTY (KVOA) - Saying it snowed in Bisbee is an understatement. The fresh powder covered the entire area with snow and chilly temperatures, which caused ice to form. The News Reporters at News 4 Tucson want to be where the action is. Viewers in Bisbee have submitted weather photos, Tuesday. News 4 Tucson's Allie Potter hit the road to see the snow in person.

That plan came to a halt as the Arizona Department of Public Safety shutdown the road.

"Right now due to this beautiful weather, we have what we call the divide, State Route 80, milepost 333 up to about Mule Pass Tunnel in Bisbee, due to very bad conditions," said Sgt. Charles Galarneau.

Sgt. Galarneau told Potter those the road to Bisbee was very icy.

"We had about 25 slide-offs last night and this morning probably another 15 or so. We have three or four cars still up there from the slide off."

During the interview, it was hailing. As seen in the video, Sgt. Galarneau was covered in ice and snow.

He advised Potter to turn around before she gets stuck.

On the way back to Tucson, Potter made a stop in Tombstone, where the road was open and snow covered the ground. Perfect for a snowball fight.

Potter ran into a group of friends from Tucson.

"It is pretty snowy over here so we decided to come over here and do a little road trip."

The crew had the day off from work due to weather so they decided to make it a "snow day."