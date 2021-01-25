‘Operation Deep Freeze’ in effect at The Salvation Army

TUCSON (KVOA) - 'Operation Deep Freeze' is on, The Salvation Army said Monday.

When the temperature drops to 35 degrees or 40 with precipitation, they will open its doors to anyone seeking overnight shelter.

The Salvation Army Tucson Hospitality House is located at 1002 N. Main Ave.

The nonprofit also seeks donations to help those in need.

Items needed include, coats, blankets, gloves, socks, and sweaters. Donations can be dropped off at Naughton’s Plumbing, 6062 E. Speedway Blvd., Phone (520) 745-0300 , Monday through Friday, 8am to 5 pm or at the Hospitality House at 1002 N. Main Ave., Phone (520) 795-9671, 7 days per week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information about Operation Deep Freeze, please call the Hospitality House 520-795-9671.