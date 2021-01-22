When can I buy recreational marijuana in Pima County? Four local shops share plans after approved by state

PHOENIX (KVOA) - The state health department approved licenses for more than 70 recreational marijuana dispensaries Friday.

Arizona Department of Health Services has received 79 applications since Wednesday. Six of the applications remain under review, according to the department.

Four of the dispensaries that were approved in Pima County are listed below:

Patient Care Center 301 - Harvest House of Cannabis at 2734 E. Grant Rd.

Golden Leaf Wellness - Nature Med at 5390 W. Ina Rd.

Medmar Tanque Verde - Desert Bloom ReLeaf Center at 8060 E. 22nd St.

Rainbow Collective - Bloom Dispensary Tucson at 4695 N. Oracle Rd. #117

Of the four dispensaries in Pima County, Patient Care Center 301 - Harvest House of Cannabis began selling recreational marijuana immediately, officially selling recreational marijuana on Friday.

Officials with Rainbow Collective - Bloom Dispensary Tucson said their dispensary will begin selling recreational marijuana on Saturday. However, they will only be accepting cash.

Medmar Tanque Verde - Desert Bloom ReLeaf Center plans to start recreational sales on Wednesday or Thursday.

Golden Leaf Wellness - Nature Med will be the last of the four to begin selling recreationally, officially beginning Feb. 25.

On Thursday, ADHS told News 4 Tucson:

"We've communicated to the industry that we have the systems and processes necessary to approve properly completed applications expeditiously."

In November, Arizonans voted to to legalize the possession and use of marijuana for adults ages 21 years or older. Back in 2016, Arizonans voted against legalizing recreational marijuana.

After Proposition 207 passed, Pima County Attorney's Office announced that it will dismiss all pending cases simple possession for personal use of marijuana.

To view the complete list of approved dispensaries, click here.