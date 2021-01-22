TMC launches learning center for children of frontline healthcare workers

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Medical Center is trying out an innovative learning center. It was developed for children of frontline healthcare workers.

The "Higher Ground Program" was designed to give employees some peace of mind during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The on-campus learning site creates a safe space where children of frontline workers can focus on their school work.

TMC is covering part of the cost, parents only have to pay $15 a day.

The pilot program runs through the month of May.