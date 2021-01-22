Three seriously injured in crash in Sahuarita

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KVOA) - Two people were extricated from a vehicle that was involved in a collision in Sahuarita Thursday afternoon, police say.

According to Sahuarita Police Department, the collision happened at the intersection of La Canada Drive and Duval Mine Road at about 4:23 p.m. that day.

They say a man driving a silver Toyota Corolla was on northbound La Canada Drive, when it struck a white Chevy Traverse attempting to turn left on Duval Mine Road.

The Chevy was occupied with a woman and two juveniles.

In total, three people were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Additionally, a Toyota Tacoma that was stopped at the intersection sustained flying debris damage, officials say.

The investigation remains ongoing.