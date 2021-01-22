Several Tucson dispensaries get green light for recreational marijuana sales

TUCSON - Voters said ‘Yes’ to recreational Marijuana here in Arizona in November.

The Arizona State Department of Health Services approved licenses for more than 80 dispensaries statewide, Friday, to begin selling recreational Marijuana. Arizonans 21 and up can now buy recreational pot.

Once she got the word, Tucsonan Sylvia Marsden knew she had to be one of the first in line at Tucson's Harvest House of Cannabis on Grant Road.

"It’s nice to not have to look over my shoulder when I’m doing something that I enjoy and is not harming other people," Marsden said.

Harvest Health and Recreation CEO Steve White had no idea Friday was going to be the day.

He believes the quick approval from AZDHS came as a surprise as Arizonans only passed Prop 207 less than three months ago.

"It’s hard to fully appreciate how quickly this has happened," White said. "For some perspective, it typically takes a state more than a year from vote to actually first sales."

Adults 21 and older can now legally possess and buy once ounce of recreational pot and five grams of concentrate.

"It takes care of my ADHD. I am a biomedical engineering student, it helps me relax with that," customer April Funk said. "It gives a sense of freedom to show that the medical system especially here in Arizona and Tucson is going in the right direction."

News 4 Tucson spoke with several Southern Arizona dispensaries that are not yet ready for recreational sales. They said they will be ready to sell recreational marijuana in the next few weeks.

Prop 207 put a 16 percent excise tax on recreational sales.