Local organizations to hold affordable housing for older adults virtual summit

TUCSON (KVOA) - Local organizations are holding a summit to share information about housing opportunities for older adults in Pima County.

Affordable Housing Summit Tucson: Building a Housing Plan for Older Adults is a virtual event that will be held from Jan. 25-28 and Feb. 5.

Organizers will discuss the crisis in affordable housing for older adults and the choices that are available to them.

This event was organized by United Way of Tucson, Southern Arizona's ELDER Alliance in partnership with AARP and Tucson Housing Foundation.

