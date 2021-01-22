Arizona approves recreational marijuana license to four dispensaries in Pima County

PHOENIX (KVOA) - The state health department approved licenses for more than 70 recreational marijuana dispensaries Friday.

Arizona Department of Health Services has received 79 applications since Wednesday. Six of the applications remain under review, according to the department.

Four of the dispensaries that were approved in Pima County are listed below:

Patient Care Center 301 - Harvest House of Cannabis at 2734 E. Grant Rd.

Golden Leaf Wellness - Nature Med - 590 W. Ina Rd.

Medmar Tanque Verde - Desert Bloom ReLeaf Center - 8060 E. 22nd St.

Rainbow Collective

On Thursday, ADHS told News 4 Tucson:

"We've communicated to the industry that we have the systems and processes necessary to approve properly completed applications expeditiously."

In November, Arizonans voted to to legalize the possession and use of marijuana for adults ages 21 years or older. Back in 2016, Arizonans voted against legalizing recreational marijuana.

After Proposition 207 passed, Pima County Attorney's Office announced that it will dismiss all pending cases simple possession for personal use of marijuana.