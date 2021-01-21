TPD: 2 injured in south side shooting

TUCSON (KVOA) - Police are investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon on Tucson's south side.

Two men were found with obvious signs of gunshot trauma near Park Avenue and Bilby Road, police say.

According to Tucson Police Department, one of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries and the other suffered serious injuries.

No suspects are in custody.

TPD says there is no danger to the public at this time.

Details are limited, stay with News 4 Tucson as we obtain more information.