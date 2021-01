TUCSON (KVOA) - Police are searching for a suspect involved in a stabbing at a gas station on Wednesday.

According to Tucson Police Department, the incident happened at 3:30 a.m. at a Quik Mark on Speedway Boulevard, near Camino Seco.

The suspect allegedly stabbed the clerk multiple times and attempted to take money.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.