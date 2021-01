TUCSON (KVOA) - A new breakfast and brunch spot will soon open its doors on Tucson's south side.

First Watch is gearing up to open its sixth location. The new restaurant is located in The Landing shopping center at 1080 W. Irvington Road.

They will officially open its doors Monday morning for dine-in at 50% capacity.

First Watch will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.