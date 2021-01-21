Local dispensaries ready and prepared to sell marijuana recreationally

TUCSON (KVOA) - 300,000 people in Arizona can legally buy marijuana with a medical card, but soon, all you need is a government ID and be at least 21-years-old.

Dispensaries are located throughout Tucson, but not everyone will be able to sell it for recreational use. You must apply for a special permit.

News 4 Tucson reached out to the Arizona Department of Health Services for comment.

"ADHS has received 79 applications since we began accepting them early yesterday, and we are in the process of reviewing them."

Harvest has submitted 15 of those applicants and they are ready for the green light.

"We have had to stock up on inventory to make sure we have product available. We have had to be thoughtful and rearranged or refurbished our existing stores."

Employees have also been trained.

"On the difference of what you can sell to who. How registers will ring up differently for medical patients and recreational customers."

Steve White, CEO of Harvest said it is normally not an easy process.

"This is a process that takes most states a year plus."

ADHS told News 4 Tucson,

"We've communicated to the industry that we have the systems and processes necessary to approve properly completed applications expeditiously."

White said he can attest to that.

"For rolling out a program as complicated and as heavily regulated as this one, it is an incredibly fast rollout," said White.

It is unclear exactly when the first approvals will happen. ADHS said they will let News 4 Tucson know.