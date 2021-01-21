Another Pima County Jail inmate dies after contracting COVID-19

TUCSON (KVOA) - Another inmate at Pima County Adult Detention Complex has died due to COVID-19 complications.

On Dec. 29, the 47-year-old inmate tested positive for the virus, according to Pima County Sheriff's Department. They say the inmate was placed in medical isolation in the jail infirmary.

The inmate was transported to the hospital on Jan. 14 for COVID-19 related complications, PCSD says.

Officials say the 47-year-old died at the hospital on Wednesday.

PCSD has not identified the inmate.

They say the inmate had been in custody since January 2020 on charges of narcotic drug possession for sale, child abuse, aggravated DUI with a passenger under 15, drug paraphernalia possession and failure to appear arrest warrant for sale of narcotic drugs.

Earlier this week, PCSD said a 70-year-old inmate also died of COVID-19 complications.

Back in November, the department reported a COVID-19 outbreak at the jail.