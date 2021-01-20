Twenty-five Arizona National Guard Citizen-Airmen deployed to DC for inauguration

TUCSON - Twenty-five members of the Arizona National Guard were in Washington D.C. Wednesday for the inauguration, providing logistical, food service and administrative support.

Master Sergeant Jennifer Fostino is in charge of keeping the National Guard Soldiers feed while they are on duty for the inauguration.

She says there have been plenty of changes since 2016, but most of those changes are due to COVID-19.

"Really, the difference is COVID," Fostino said. "So, instead of cooking a lot of the food, we have catered out so it's more just distributing in the meals."

Over 25,000 troops are in the city to watch over and keep the peace for the inauguration, but Fostino says there are actually fewer troops there than in 2016.

"The site that we have has a little bit less troops, actually than my past experiences," Fostino said. "So, it's a little downgraded actually."

When I asked if this was a tough assignment, Master Sergeant Fostino said she looks forward to events like this one. "I mean we going to deployments we do those kinds of things, but to be able to do something for our government here and for the people here it's always a blessing to have those type of missions."

The Arizona National Guard troops that were deployed are expected home by Friday.