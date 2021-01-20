Sahuarita Police: 53-year-old man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KVOA) - A man has been charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, Sahuarita Police Department said Wednesday afternoon.

Thomas Irving, 53, was booked into the Pima County Jail after child pornographic images were found on a phone, police say.

Detectives located the suspect last Friday in the area of East Ajo Road and South Contractors Way. A search warrant was obtained for the cellphone in his possession.

Sahuarita Police is asking anyone with information on this case to contact them at 344.7000 or by calling 911.

No further details have been released.