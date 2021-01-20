Pima County rolls out priority 1B COVID-19 vaccination in Ajo area

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima County will deliver COVID-19 vaccines to people in the Ajo area.

The county partnered with Desert Senita Community Health Center to provide vaccines for individuals in the Priority 1B group.

In a news release, Pima County said Desert Senita received 500 vaccines on Tuesday.

In December, Desert Senita received 100 vaccines. Seventy people in the 1A group were vaccinated, according to the county.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/desertsenita.