PCSD investigates deputy-involved shooting on northwest side

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deputy-involved shooting on the northwest side Wednesday morning.

According to PCSD, deputies were dispatched to Shannon Road and Positano Way for a report of "suspicious activity" in the area.

No deputies have been injured, according to PCSD.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Details are extremely limited at this time. Stay with News 4 Tucson as we obtain more information.