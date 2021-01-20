Carondelet hiring for new emergency center on Tucson’s southeast side

TUCSON (KVOA) - Carondelet Medical Group is gearing up to open a new freestanding emergency center on Tucson's southeast this spring.

The Carondelet St. Raphael Emergency center will open near the northeast corner of Interstate 10 and Wilmot Road. The new ER will also serve the Rita Ranch and Vail communities.

The medical center is looking to fill multiple full-time positions.

The ER plans to provide “around the clock” emergency care for residents of the near commercial and residential areas. The ER is looking to recruit towards multiple positions for both day and night shifts. Job postings include: registered nurses with acute-care setting experience, CT technologists, respiratory care practitioners, and housekeeping.

Chris Tweedy, the hiring manager for the facility, said that Carondelet chose the area for its “continued growth and need for nearby medical care”.

Open positions can be viewed at carondelet.org/careers.

EDITOR'S NOTE: News 4 Tucson's Rebecca Moreno wrote this article.