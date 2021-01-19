Pima County Administrator stays but his salary does not

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors were back at the table Tuesday, discussing County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry's contract and salary.

Huckelberry asked for a four-year contract and a new salary of $315,000.

"So the motion I am going to make accepts all the language in the {contract} draft but with the following exceptions. In section number three, replace the proposed salary of $315,000 with a salary of $292,000. Replace it with language that says that any increase in salary will be based on evaluation determined by the board," District 1 Supervisor Rex Scott.

The Pima County Board of Supervisors discussed the contract and salary options for Huckelberry behind closed doors, during Executive Session.

Scott said this decision was not made lightly.

"His extensive knowledge of all aspects of Pima County Government and its operation is almost encyclopedic. He also manifests the traits of a true leader."

District 4 Supervisor Steve Christy was highly against this renewal.

"In almost three decades as Pima County Administrator, that amount of time is good and justifiable reason for contract discontinuation. It has and is a good time for change in our county administrator."

The community has not been a fan either as letter after letter was sent to the board saying, no renewal and no raise. Most residents have been appalled Huckelberry would even ask for a raise in the middle of a pandemic.

But at the end of the day, Huckelberry's fate with the county was in the hands of the Supervisors.

"By your vote of 4 to 1, the motion carries. Mr. Huckelberry's contract is renewed."

Huckelberry's new contract goes into effect immediately and will be reviewed for ratification at the next meeting.