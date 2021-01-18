Pima County Jail inmate dies after contracting COVID-19

TUCSON (KVOA) - An inmate at Pima County Adult Detention Complex has died due to COVID-19 complications.

On Dec. 30, the 70-year-old tested positive for the virus, according to Pima County Sheriff's Department. They say the inmate was placed in medical isolation in the jail infirmary.

The inmate was transported to the hospital on Jan. 10. Officials say the inmate had long-term pre-existing medical conditions.

The 70-year-old died Monday at the hospital, according to PCSD.

PCSD has not identified the inmate.

They say the inmate had been in custody since December 2018 on charges of probation violation, child molestation, sexual abuse and kidnapping.