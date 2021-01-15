PCSO: San Tan Valley woman missing

TUCSON (KVOA) - A San Tan Valley woman is missing, according to Pinal County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say Jessica Goodwin, 28, was last heard from on Monday. They it was an "abnormal" circumstance after she called out from work and left her pet at home.

Goodwin is described as five-feet-two-inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, has blonde hair and green eyes.

She may be driving a white 2013 Jetta with license plate number CKA9275.

Anyone with information is asked to call 520.866-5111.