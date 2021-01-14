‘Don’t miss your shot’: Pima County opens COVID-19 vaccine registration for 1B group

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima County Health Department launched the COVID-19 vaccine registration for people in the Phase 1B group.

SIGN UP: COVID-19 VACCINE - PHASE 1B REGISTRATION

Phase 1B includes:

Group 1B is the largest segment to fill in Pima County, with nearly 300,000 people and they will prioritize people 75 and older in that group.

Drive-thru vaccination sites started last month and will expand to include new locations in the next few weeks.

According to Pima County, the overall goal of accelerated immunization plan is to get 750,000 people vaccinated in 6 months. This will bring Pima County to herd immunity.

Everyone in Pima County is encouraged to get the vaccine, but if you have recently had COVID-19 then it is OK to wait a few weeks before getting vaccinated and let others who haven't get vaccinated first.