MARANA, Ariz. (KVOA) - A serious crash is causing delays along Interstate 10 Thursday morning.

Arizona Department of Transportation says the incident happened milepost 232.

All eastbound traffic must exit the freeway at Red Rock (milepost 226), take the frontage road along I-10, and re-enter at Marana Road (milepost 236).

There is no estimated time to reopen the freeway.