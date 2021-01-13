Pima County: COVID-19 vaccine plan to enter Phase 1B by end of week

PIMA COUNTY (KVOA) - Health officials in Pima County held a COVID-19 presser Wednesday morning to provide an update on its vaccination plan.

Over the next 3 weeks, Pima County is expecting to distribute a little over 12,000 COVID-19 vaccines daily. They expect that number to rise next month.

Pima County plans on moving into Phase 1B by the end of the week. Group 1B is the largest segment to fill in Pima County, with nearly 300,000 people and they will prioritize people 75 and older in that group.

Drive-thru vaccination sites started last month and will expand to include new locations in the next few weeks.

According to Pima County, the overall goal of accelerated immunization plan is to get 750,000 people vaccinated in 6 months. This will bring Pima County to herd immunity.

Everyone in Pima County is encouraged to get the vaccine, but if you have recently had COVID-19 then it is OK to wait a few weeks before getting vaccinated and let others who haven't get vaccinated first.

