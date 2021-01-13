Arizona lawmakers seek to make “The Embrace” a national memorial

TUCSON (KVOA) - The January 8th National Memorial Act has been re-introduced in hopes of adding the newly finished memorial, "The Embrace," to the national park system, designating it a national memorial.

With a healthy amount of support from at least nine Arizona house delegation members, there's the belief that after failing in 2017, this time the bill will pass to make "The Embrace" a national memorial.

With the unveiling last Friday, the memorial now offers Tucsonans and Americans a place to come and reflect on the events of January 8th, 2011.

"The resiliency of individuals, of people to try to correct something and I think that's an important memorial about non-violence, about peace," said Representative Raul Grijalva.

Grijalva is one of nine to put his name on the bill and as Chairman of the Natural Resources Committee, he says he will try to put it on the agenda as soon as he can, which could come as soon as the end of the month.

Newly-elected Senator Mark Kelly, Gabby Giffords' husband, says that making this a national memorial is fitting given the significance of the event.

"It was national news and it had implications beyond just Tucson and Arizona, so I think that would be appropriate."

Members of the board of the January 8th Memorial say with current events it is more important than ever because of what it represents.

"To come together as it is called the embrace to come together despite our differences and love each other and support one another," said Crystal Kasnof, a member of the board.

For now, the memorial is not open to the public due to COVID-19 concerns.

The memorial board and Pima County Health Department are working together to decide when it is safe to open for the public.

For more information, visit kvoa.com/theembrace.