Kirkpatrick reintroduces bill to designate January 8th Memorial as national memorial

TUCSON (KVOA) - Congresswoman Ann Kirkpatrick reintroduced a bill to designate the January 8th Memorial "The Embrace" as a national memorial Monday.

"The January 8th National Memorial Act will bolster the Memorial’s standing and recognize the events of January 8th, 2011, for what they were – a national tragedy followed by an incredible outpouring of support throughout our community and the whole country," said Kirkpatrick office said in a news release.

On Jan. 8, 2011, former U.S. Representative Gabrielle Giffords was among the 13 wounded during a mass shooting at the congresswoman’s “Congress on Your Corner” event at a Casas Adobes Safeway. That day also claimed the lives of six people – Christina-Taylor Green, Dorothy “Dot” Morris, John Roll, Phyllis Schneck, Dorwan Stoddard and Gabriel “Gabe” Zimmerman.

Last Friday, on the 10-year anniversary, Tucson remembered those names through a special ceremony at the newly constructed memorial located west of the Historic Courthouse in El Presidio Park.

The Embrace is a memorial dedicated to those lost and wounded on that tragic day.

From its walls to the surrounding gardens, the memorial called “Embrace” was created to tell the story of the day that shook Tucson while giving those impacted by the shooting a place to grieve, reflect and remember the tragedy that happened 10 years ago.

Carved into one acre of El Presidio Park, located at 165 W. Alameda St., the memorial features unique symbols etched into its sloping walls to represent the individual values and interests of the six people who died and the 13 survivors.

The memorial also honors the victims of the shooting through its gardens. Each named after the six who lost their lives that day, architects said the garden of stone and plants woven in a pattern that evokes ancient basket weaving will grow into a living wall that will protect the memorial as time passes. As community members plant seeds in its crevices, organizers say the gardens represent the healing and togetherness Tucson showcases in the face of tragedy.

The text of the bill can be found here.