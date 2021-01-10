Health experts weigh in on additional questions about the COVID-19 vaccine

PIMA COUNTY (KVOA)-- News 4 Tucson has been getting emails and phone calls into the newsroom asking additional questions about the COVID-19 vaccine. Counties across the state are already moving into the 1B category for the vaccine distribution. Dr. Cara Christ, the AZDHS Director, said a big hurdle is getting people to want to take the vaccine.

"We will be working on some campaigns and some of that will be targeted messaging directly towards some of those vulnerable or resistant populations," Dr. Christ said.

Another big question is about how much vaccine is available. President-Elect Joe Biden said he would like to release more vaccine rather than keep half to be used for the 2nd shot. Dr. Christ said this could affect Arizona's distribution plan.



"If we had enough access to a large number of doses, that would allow us to expand greatly and the utilize it where people go to get vaccinated, like where you go to get your flu," Dr. Christ said.

Pima County Supervisor, Dr. Matt Heinz, said the distribution plan is contingent on how much is available. He said in time, it will get easier.



"We are also seeing more vaccines on the market," Dr. Heinz said. "We will see more with more Moderna and we see the Johnson and John vaccine which is only one stick."