A piece of history starts a new chapter in Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - A piece of history has made its way to the Old Pueblo for everyone to see. The 390th Memorial Museum unveiled a new exhibit, a B-17 tail turret.

The B-17 tail turret has written quite a book. It was used during World War Two in the 1940s and now it it made its way to the 390th Memorial Museum.

Nick Veronico is the owner of the tail turret and spent 30 years getting it back to its former glory. Veronico contacted the museum almost a year ago.

Mae Casey, the Curator, said after many obstacles, the pen hit the paper turning another page in this novel.

"He wanted it to be on display," Casey said. "He drove it in a U-Haul from California in the middle of a pandemic."

Errin Mendibles, the Communications Director for the museum said he didn't have to pick Tucson.

"There were quite a few museums that would have wanted to have this tail turret so for Tucson to be the one that got it is such a cool thing to have," Mendibles said.

Now that the addition is here, they are glad he did it.

"It's really our honor and our privilege," Casey said. "Our mission is to tell the story of the 390th Bomb Group and keep it alive. When we have an object like this where we can look inside and start to understand, then the story becomes more relatable."

"We are excited to have one more chapter added to this tail turret's history," Mendibles said.