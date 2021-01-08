Remembering January 8th: The Embrace

(KVOA) - Jan. 8, 2011, a day Tucson will never forget.

That day, former U.S. Representative Gabrielle Giffords was among the 13 wounded during a mass shooting at the congresswoman’s “Congress on Your Corner” event at a Casas Adobes Safeway. That day also claimed the lives of six people – Christina-Taylor Green, Dorothy “Dot” Morris, John Roll, Phyllis Schneck, Dorwan Stoddard and Gabriel “Gabe” Zimmerman.

Now on the 10-year anniversary, Tucson will remember those names through a special ceremony at the newly constructed memorial located west of the Historic Courthouse in El Presidio Park.

The annual bell-ringing begins Friday at 10:10 a.m. – the exact time when six people lost their lives and 13 were injured 10 years ago.

News 4 Tucson will broadcast the ceremony live starting at 9:45 a.m. and will hold a special broadcast at 6:30 p.m. in observance of that tragic day.

For more information, visit kvoa.com/theembrace.