Pima County seeks more financial relief due to COVID-19

TUCSON - Pima County was given $87 million from the federal government through the CARES Act. Now, that COVID-19 fund is empty and the county has actually spent more than they were given.

As of Dec. 31, Pima County had spent over $99 million dollars on COVID-19 expenses and they estimate they'll need another $55 million in funds to continue some of the pandemic programs through June.

In a memo, Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckleberry says the testing and contact tracing, as well as, county personnel are the largest expenses, while they also cover items such as food security, utility assistance and small business support.

So far, they estimate they've gone over their CARES Act funding by about $15 million. That was in order to provide COVID-19 services that will continue such as vaccination distribution and testing.

"To get results, in many cases less than 24 hours but certainly less than 48 hours which makes contact tracing possible and meaningful," said Pima County Supervisor Matt Heinz.

Without more funding from the government, they will have to dip into the general fund. According to Huckleberry, the county can absorb the $55 million from their general fund but not without consequences, he says in part,

"(This) means less funding available for any other purpose and that existing programs and department for those general fund agencies will continue to be reduced."

Some potential actions to maintain the ability to care for COVID-19 patients is to stop elective surgeries, something Banner hospitals have already done.

"They are not able to do the same number of elective surgeries, therefore that could endanger folks in the community that don't have anything to do with COVID," said Heinz.

The county has put in a request to the congressional delegation to assist in a rapid determination of what extra funds the county can receive.