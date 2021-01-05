Ducey announces additional $2M to be used to help restaurants expand outdoor dining

TUCSON (KVOA) - An additional $2 million in funding will soon be distributed to help local restaurants amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an announcement by Gov. Doug Ducey on Tuesday.

In December, Ducey issued an executive order to expand outdoor seating for local restaurants. To help lessen the economic impact of the pandemic, the governor also shared Tuesday that the state will invest $2 million of Arizona's Crisis Contingency and Safety Net Fund into its Safest Outside Restaurant Assistance Program.

This program, which was also launched in December, allows restaurants to receive up to $10,000 "for items they need to extend their outdoor dining premise, including outdoor furniture, barriers, patio heaters, patio covers, and more."

“Arizona restaurant owners and their employees have worked diligently to serve patrons and limit the spread of COVID-19,” Ducey said. “Many restaurants have utilized outdoor dining to welcome more customers while maintaining safety, and we want to make sure our local restaurants have the opportunity to expand their outdoor seating. I’m grateful to the restaurant owners and employees who have gone above and beyond to safely serve Arizonans.”

According to the governor, of the 265 Arizona restaurants that have so far applied to the program, 114 have received funding.

To apply for the program or for more information about eligibility, visit azcommerce.com.