Southern Arizona schools told to decide if return to classroom safe

TUCSON (KVOA) --Students across southern Arizona were back in the classroom in some form today. This as the State's Superintendent has urged Governor Ducey to order schools to stay distance learning.

Gov. Ducey has made it clear that he would let schools decide whether they return fully to the classroom or stay remote.

On Monday students in the Catalina Foothills District returned to the classroom, meanwhile, Sahuarita Unified which was once hybrid has gone fully remote.

SUSD Superintendent Manny Valenzuela provided us with the following statement.

"The Sahuarita Unified School District has been intentional about decision making in regards to the uncertain and rapidly changing landscape of the COVID pandemic. We continue to follow the three disease metrics, counsel from the referent health authorities, and evaluation of our own local conditions. Based upon that, on December 11, 2020, the Sahuarita USD decided to move to full remote learning through January 18, 2021. We will continue to make such determinations over time that support both safety and the highest quality education possible."

Meanwhile, the Tucson Unified School District has remained remote throughout the pandemic, a decision that TUSD Superintendent Dr.Gabriel Trujillo says has been costly.

"You're funding us at 5% less for offering it so if you're going to celebrate that as a governors office in saying online learning is already an option, my response is going to be that's great but why don't you take the steps necessary to support a legislative effort to make sure that we're funded at 100 percent," Trujillo said.

Despite losing out on millions Trujillo says they'll continue to follow Pima County Health Department guidelines. Saying that had they returned to in-person learning they would probably see major staffing shortages that would negatively impact the students.

"The teacher gets sick, now you have to communicate with your supervisor you got to stay home again because for 15 days we got to put your kid back into remote learning," Trujillo said.

Pima County School nurses and those in Sports Medicine are set to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the next week.

"So if the school can do it safe and the personnel are doing it in a way that the school can function," Pima County Schools Superintendent Dustin Williams said. "We're going to support the schools and what they want to do and what's best for the students and the staff."