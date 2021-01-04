Predictions models properly foresee Arizona’s holiday COVID-19 surge

TUCSON (KVOA) - Before the holidays were here, health officials stressed the importance of washing hands, wearing a mask and using social distance, especially when gathering with friends and family for Christmas and the New Year.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Arizona State University and the University of Arizona created predictive models, warning us about those holidays.

Arizona health officials told News 4 Tucson their predictions have been spot on. The science showed what we could face and now, we are living it.

"They ran a series of models making different assumptions. One of them being the governor or Dr. Christ would not make any new interventions, would not do any policy changes," said Arizona Public Health Association Executive Director Will Humble. "That is exactly the case, nothing has really happened, policy-wise. They ran the model out and predicted exponential growth throughout December to the point you are at hospital capacity."

The model is very accurate for Pima County.

"Our hospital beds remain very limited. Our ICU beds remain very limited," said Dr. Theresa Cullen, Pima County Health Director. "We are on-going using the surge line which allows us to send people to other facilities if and when we do not have adequate capacity within Pima County."

Cullen said the mortality rate is unfortunately on par.

"One out of every thousand residents in Pima County have passed," she said. "That is consistent with the national mortality data so I want to make sure people understand our mortality is not higher than the country itself but we are seeing similar mortality."

Cullen said just the month of December will surpass the total number of cases between March and October.

Humble told News 4 Tucson Gov. Doug Ducey did not take any measures to slow down the spread.

"He had prohibited cities from doing almost anything that required enforcement and he lifted that specifically for face coverings," Humble said. "So, that is a cop out. Look, he could have let local jurisdictions handle this and not taken their authority away."

Humble said Arizona will see another surge as the New Year numbers will be released soon. He said after that, the number of cases should be lower since the holiday gatherings are now over.