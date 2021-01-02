Medical experts advise on if the COVID-19 vaccine is safe for pregnant women

TUCSON (KVOA) - COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna are being given out across the county and right here in our very own backyard. With the vaccine new to the market many questions are being raised including, its risks for pregnant women.

News 4 Tucson spoke with Tucson Dr. Matt Heinz who advises expecting mothers to get the vaccine.

"Pregnancy is a high risk category, like heart disease, obesity, history of smoking," Heinz said. "COVID-19 and pregnancy does not mix well. If you don't have a healthy mom to carry a fetus, you're going to have some trouble there."

Heinz said he's seen that trouble first hand.



"I have had cases of hospitalized women that were pregnant with COVID that were taken to ICU and one case had to have emergency C-section due to that fact she couldn't get oxygen into the blood for the baby. It is dangerous," Heinz said.

According to the CDC, it recommends for pregnant women to have a conversation with their doctor if and when they plan to get vaccinated.

Will Humble, Director of the Arizona Public Health Association, said part of the conversation could be about daily exposure.



"Are you working on a computer at home, or are you at a retail type position that puts you in the hands of exposure," Humble said.

For those questioning the safety of the vaccine, Heinz said the results have been positive.



"The side effects profile is related to pain and swelling by the injection, some fatigue," Heinz said.

Currently both vaccines manufactures have trials in the works for women who are pregnant.