TPD: Suspect of 2019 homicide identified as victim of south side shooting

TUCSON (KVOA) - A suspect of a 2019 fatal shooting in midtown was identified by Tucson Police Department Friday afternoon.

Back on May 2, 2019, Tucson Police Department officers were dispatched to an apartment complex located at 4100 E. 29th St. near Alvernon Way in response to a 911 call about a woman reporting that her boyfriend was shot.

According to TPD, after further investigation, 39-year-old Ryan Hercher was found lying on the ground next to his vehicle with obvious signs of gunshot trauma. While he was reportedly “alert and talking” when he was found, the 39-year-old died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

On Friday, TPD shared that they obtained latent palm prints at the scene of the shooting. Investigators were able to confirm that a man identified as Sean Rashad-Odell Howell was involved in the murder of Hercher.

Detectives then learned that Howell was the victim of another fatal shooting that occurred Sept. 6 at a gentlemen's club on the south side.

TPD reported that the Sept. 6 shooting appeared to be gang-related and a suspect was taken into custody in reference to that incident.

Anthony Victor Reyes

Anthony Victor Reyes is the lead digital content producer at News 4 Tucson. The award-winning journalist previously worked as a community reporter in Jasper County, Iowa.

