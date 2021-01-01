Man transported to hospital after stabbing incident on southeast side

TUCSON (KVOA) - An adult man was transported to the hospital after he was reportedly stabbed Friday morning on the southeast side.

According to Tucson Police Department, a man was found with stab wounds near the Walmart Neighbor Hood Market located at 5500 E. 22nd St. near Craycroft Road.

TPD said the stab victim was reportedly alert and walked into the Walmart to ask for help.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest developments.