TPD: Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on south side ‘not within crosswalk’

TUCSON (KVOA) - The pedestrian who was fatally struck by a vehicle on the south side Monday was reportedly not in a crosswalk at the time of the incident, according to a press release shared by Tucson Police Department Wednesday.

At around 8 p.m. Monday, an adult male who was crossing the Campbell Avenue east to west near Irvington Road was struck by a silver 2015 Ford Fusion.

According to TPD, despite the first responders immediately rendering aid, the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

🔴🚦TRAFFIC ALERT🚦🔴



Please avoid the intersection of S. Campbell Avenue & E. Irvington Road. Southbound Campbell is closed at Irvington as officers from Operations Division South are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian. Use alternate route. pic.twitter.com/O4xoKBfyQL — Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) December 29, 2020

Police said the driver of the Ford Fusion remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

TPD said it was determined that the driver was not under the influence at the time of the crash.

The pedestrian will be identified when the next of kin is notified.

No arrests, citations or charges have been made in connection to the incident.

