Boeing 737 Max back in the air after grounded by tragic crashes

PIMA COUNTY (KVOA) - After nearly two years, the first commercial flight of the Boeing 737 Max took off from Miami Tuesday morning.

The flight comes just a week after a different 737 MAX from Pinal Airpark had to emergency land.

The 737 Max jet was grounded for 10 months after two tragic plane crashes overseas. The first crash happened in Indonesia in 2018 and the second was in Ethiopia in 2019.

Leslie Josephs, CNBC aviation reporter and passenger, said this aircraft will always be talked about.

"It just goes to show how much scrutiny this plane is going to get," Josephs said. "We spoke to some passengers, some people didn't know they were in a 737, and others said they looked only at the price and schedule and not the plane. It was a smooth sailing flight, it was unusual that it wasn't full."

Other passengers, like Ashley Rappaport, said as soon as her bag was in the overhead bin, she felt uneasy.

"I was immediately overcome with anxiety and fear about it," Rappaport said.

Just a week before the flight, a similar 737 Max jet stored at Pinal Airpark was on its way to Canada to be looped back in for service. The plane had to make an emergency landing at the Tucson International Airport.

Josephs said we shouldn't think too much of it.

"That issue was not related to the software in the two crashes the crew had an engine indication and they started diverting to Tucson," Josephs said. "It doesn't matter if a coffee maker malfunctions, the airlines want nothing wrong to happen, so the bar is very high."

American Airlines, Delta and Southwest plan to reintroduce the aircraft slowly.