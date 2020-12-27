Local donut shop vandalized on Christmas

TUCSON (KVOA) -While many of us were spending time with our families on Christmas day one local store was vandalized.

Nearly every day of the year people are inside Amy's Donuts baking pastries. But this Christmas, one of those few off days where it's empty, someone decided to vandalize the store.



A face book post by the shop shows the damage done to the small business.

<https://www.facebook.com/amysdonutstucson/posts/2218405014969534>

The doors were damaged making one of them unusable while lights for murals outside were kicked and broken.

"I came in at three and I picked up the all the trash, I helped out putting the tape on the windows and doors," said Georimar Soza, a manager for Amy's Donuts.

Many supporters offered words of encouragement and asked how they could help, others came in to buy donut's after hearing what happened.

"This is a happy place, it really is. You come in here and it's like you feel like a kid again and for someone to vandalize it on Christmas for no apparent reason at all it's almost heartbreaking," said Aaron Rodriguez, a customer of Amy's Donuts.

In a year where many have already been struggling this was another blow to a small business that didn't see it coming.

Soza says the added stress of making sure the place was secure was difficult because she admits they're not in the best area and with the holidays going on getting someone out to fix it wasn't easy.

But they're still thankful in large part to the community for coming out to support them.

"Thank the customers for coming and supporting us and you know we appreciate your guys posts you know, because there's a lot of shares in our post," said Soza.