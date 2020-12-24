Pima County corrections officer arrested for assault charges

TUCSON (KVOA) – A corrections officer was arrested for two misdemeanor assault charges on Wednesday.

Michael Flaminio, 36, was involved in a incident back in August.

According to Pima County Sheriff’s Department, Flaminio’s case was being “reviewed and supervisory staff realized the incident required further investigation.”

The Pima County Attorney’s office declined to pursue felony charges,

Flaminio was cited and released for both assault charges on Wednesday, according to PCSD.

The sheriff's department did not release details of the incident.

Flaminio has been on paid administrative leave since Aug. 15. He has been a corrections officer with Pima County for 12 years.