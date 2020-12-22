First responders exhausted but still fighting for you

TUCSON (KVOA) - Since the COVID-19 outbreak first began, It has been non-stop for first responders. It has not slowed down and as you can imagine, they are exhausted.

"We have gone through the first big wave. Then if you want to call it a lull, and now we are into a really big strike zone. The exhaustion, the fatigue and obviously we have had some employees come down with COVID," said Glenn Kasprzyk Southwest Region President at Global Medical Response

At the beginning of the pandemic, News 4 Tucson reported on people not being truthful when calling 911, but now callers have been very honest and upfront about their symptoms.

"I think the human piece of that and telling someone they are symptomatic to make sure they are protected, is something we normally see," said Kasprzyk.

Staffing has been challenging.

"Not necessarily double shifts. It is when you have people out, there are shifts have that have to be filled. Under normal circumstances, people like to work extra shifts and overtime. What we are seeing now is because the workload is higher the stress factor is higher. So when they are off, they are not really interested in picking up an extra shift," explained Kasprzyk.

"There have been some minor changes but honestly it is nothing tremendously different or what the general public is even seeing," said Northwest Fire Capt. Brian Keeley.

Capt. Keeley told News 4 Tucson they have always had PPE with them and have been prepared for dangerous situations.

"If we wear the protective equipment and follow CDC guidelines, we can be in an environment with a patient. But it is not considered an exposure because we have taken the protective measures. Same reason in a hospital a nurse or physician could work a COVID wing all day long, but that does not mean they have been exposed."

But the biggest change Northwest Fire has made…

"Basically wear these on every call now instead of only when there is that suspected virus present."

First responders said no matter how exhausted or rundown they are, "We will be there, no matter what."