Arizona healthcare providers track COVID-19

TUCSON (KVOA) - Doctors said the COVID-19 vaccine is providing hope and a solution. But that still does not mean the virus instantly goes away.

"It doesn't take a public health scientist to recognize that conditions in Arizona are grim and only growing worse," said Dr. Joe Gerald.

Gerald is a lead member of UArizona's COVID-19 modeling team. He believes the pandemic will soon result in what he calls a "humanitarian crisis."

"We are pulling down about 50,000 new cases a week, hospitals and ICUs are greater than 90 percent occupancy, and about 500 people are dying a week," he said.

Gerald said that is just here in Arizona.

"At this rate, the doctors say we could be looking at 500 deaths and 80,000 cases PER week by next month."

Gerald said his models are based on "basic perimeters."

"How quickly it spreads, how likely it leads to hospitalizations and deaths," he said. "And then we think about how many people have already been infected and how many people remain susceptible to the virus."

Will Humble with Arizona Public Health Association told News 4 Tucson, it all boils down to choices.

"For many people, they will not change what they are doing until they are scared," Humble said. "I am not saying we should try to scare them, just tell them what the truth is. The truth will scare them."

While COVID-19 vaccines are available to some, Gerald believes they will not significantly curb confirmed Coronavirus cases anytime soon.

"It's too little too late," Gerald said.

That is why it is important to keep practicing the same safety measures health officials have encouraged the past nine months.

"We need Arizonans to do two things," explained Dr. Gerald. "And they're actually pretty straight forward. Stay away from each other. And when you can't do that, consistently wear a mask."

"Stay out of harms way. You know how to do it, I do not need to say it. You have heard it a thousand times," said Humble.